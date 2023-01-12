 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Hillsboro tops Festus

  • 0

Kaylee Hilton had 16 points and 20 rebounds to propel Hillsboro over visiting Festus 58-47 Thursday.

The Hawks dominated the boards, outrebounding the Tigers 39-23. Also finishing in double figures for Hillsboro were Ashley Hilton (15) and Dyllan Day (13). Josie Allen led Festus with 19 points and Mya Courtois added 14. The leading rebounder for Festus was Elizabeth Skaggs (9)

Hillsboro (10-4) plays at De Soto on Thursday, January 19 at 7 p.m. Festus (8-7) will host Gateway STEM on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

