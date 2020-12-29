 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Holt beats Fort Zumwalt South
0 comments

Recap: Holt beats Fort Zumwalt South

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Holt beat visiting Fort Zumwalt South 63-45 Tuesday.

Jaliyah Green led Holt with 17 points, while Madison Carroll finished with 15 and Sydney Reddin added 15. Mariah Dallas led the way for Fort Zumwalt South with 13 points and Maddie Murphy added 10.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports