Recap: Holt beats Fort Zumwalt South

Potts fashions MVP performance to help Incarnate Word edge Westminster for another Visitation crown
John Burroughs beats Cor Jesu to win Visitation's consolation title
Potts plants seeds of success as Incarnate Word fights past Whitfield in Visitation semifinal
Daily performances
Westminster beats Webster Groves in semifinal, ready to take shot at Incarnate Word
Holt beat visiting Fort Zumwalt South 63-45 Tuesday.
Jaliyah Green led Holt with 17 points, while Madison Carroll finished with 15 and Sydney Reddin added 15. Mariah Dallas led the way for Fort Zumwalt South with 13 points and Maddie Murphy added 10.
