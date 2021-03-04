Recap: Holt beats Troy Buchanan

-
O'Fallon hands Edwardsville a rare Southwestern Conference loss
New Haven falls just short in Class 2 sectional loss to Scotland County
Buscher has breakout performance as Lutheran South tops Notre Dame for first district title since 2017
Clark County's experience and defense stifle Duchesne in Class 3 sectional
Girls basketball roundup: Cor Jesu beats Oakville in district final; Webster Groves tops Kirkwood
Holt beat visiting Troy Buchanan 47-30 Thursday.
Morgan Shields led Troy Buchanan with 10 points.
