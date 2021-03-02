 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Holt breezes by Liberty (Wentzville)
0 comments

Recap: Holt breezes by Liberty (Wentzville)

  • 0

Holt breezed by visiting Liberty (Wentzville) 46-25 Tuesday.

Alyssa Frey led the way for Liberty (Wentzville) with 10 points.

Holt (21-2) plays at home against Troy Buchanan on Thursday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports