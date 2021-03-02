Recap: Holt breezes by Liberty (Wentzville)

Holt breezed by visiting Liberty (Wentzville) 46-25 Tuesday.
Alyssa Frey led the way for Liberty (Wentzville) with 10 points.
Holt (21-2) plays at home against Troy Buchanan on Thursday at 6 p.m.
