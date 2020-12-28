Recap: Holt downs St. Charles West

Holt downed visiting St. Charles West 49-41 Monday.
Jaliyah Green led the way for Holt with 18 points and Sydni Scott added 12.
Holt (7-1) hosts Fort Zumwalt South on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. St. Charles West (3-4) plays at home against Sikeston on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
