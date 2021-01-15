Recap: Holt gets by Fort Zumwalt West

Holt got by visiting Fort Zumwalt West 42-39 Friday.
Jaliyah Green led the way for Holt with 19 points.
Holt (12-1) plays at home against Francis Howell Central on Friday, January 22 at 5:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt West (6-4) goes on the road to play Owensville on Thursday at 6 p.m.
