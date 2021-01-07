 Skip to main content
Recap: Holt rolls past Fort Zumwalt North
Recap: Holt rolls past Fort Zumwalt North

Holt rolled past visiting Fort Zumwalt North 54-28 Thursday.

The leading scorers for Holt were Jaliyah Green (9), Madison Carroll (8), Alyssa Gilchrist (8) and Sydni Scott (8).

Holt (11-1) hosts Fort Zumwalt West on Friday, January 15 at 7 p.m. Fort Zumwalt North (3-7) travels to Fort Zumwalt South on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

