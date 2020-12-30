Recap: Holt tops St. Dominic

Holt topped St. Dominic 62-52 Wednesday at St. Dominic.
-
New girl on the block Carroll helps Holt reach St. Dominic final
-
Comeback effort helps St. Dominic reach tournament title game
-
Potts fashions MVP performance to help Incarnate Word edge Westminster for another Visitation crown
-
John Burroughs beats Cor Jesu to win Visitation's consolation title
-
Recap: St. Charles West beats Sikeston
Jaliyah Green led Holt with 19 points, while Sydney Reddin finished with 16 and Mya Robinson added 11. Jessie Blaine was the leading scorer for St. Dominic with 30 points.
Holt (9-1) visits Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 7 p.m. St. Dominic (6-4) goes on the road to play Tolton on Thursday, January 7 at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.