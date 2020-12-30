 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Holt tops St. Dominic
0 comments

Recap: Holt tops St. Dominic

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Holt topped St. Dominic 62-52 Wednesday at St. Dominic.

Jaliyah Green led Holt with 19 points, while Sydney Reddin finished with 16 and Mya Robinson added 11. Jessie Blaine was the leading scorer for St. Dominic with 30 points.

Holt (9-1) visits Troy Buchanan on Tuesday at 7 p.m. St. Dominic (6-4) goes on the road to play Tolton on Thursday, January 7 at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports