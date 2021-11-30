 Skip to main content
Recap: Holt triumphs over St. Charles
Holt triumphed over visiting St. Charles 67-14 Tuesday.

The Indians were effective from the free throw line making 17 of 28. Sydney Reddin led Holt with 18 points, while Sam Cooley finished with 14 and Maddy Carroll added 11. Lorelei Oetting led the way for St. Charles with 10 points.

Holt (1-0) will host Eureka on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. St. Charles (0-2) will host Westminster on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

