Recap: Incarnate Word beats Marquette
Incarnate Word beat Marquette 60-42 Tuesday at Marquette.

Taylor Montgomery led the way for Marquette with 9 points.

Incarnate Word (9-0) hosts Borgia on Saturday at noon. Marquette (9-3) travels to Jackson on Friday at 7 p.m.

Sports