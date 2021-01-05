Recap: Incarnate Word beats Marquette

Incarnate Word beat Marquette 60-42 Tuesday at Marquette.
-
Taylor Montgomery led the way for Marquette with 9 points.
Incarnate Word (9-0) hosts Borgia on Saturday at noon. Marquette (9-3) travels to Jackson on Friday at 7 p.m.
