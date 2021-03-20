 Skip to main content
Recap: Incarnate Word breezes by Webster Groves

Natalie Potts notched 12 points and 11 rebounds to propel Incarnate Word over Webster Groves 58-37 Saturday at JQH Arena.

Also finishing in double figures for Incarnate Word were Saniah Tyler (15) and Jaiden Bryant (10). Ellie Paloucek led Webster Groves with 10 points.

