Recap: Incarnate Word edges Jefferson City

Incarnate Word edged visiting Jefferson City 50-48 Tuesday.

Saniah Tyler led Incarnate Word with 15 points, while Kate Rolfes finished with 14 and Natalie Potts added 10.

Incarnate Word (22-4) goes on the road to play Ursuline on Thursday at 6 p.m.

