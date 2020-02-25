Recap: Incarnate Word edges Jefferson City

Incarnate Word edged visiting Jefferson City 50-48 Tuesday.
Saniah Tyler led Incarnate Word with 15 points, while Kate Rolfes finished with 14 and Natalie Potts added 10.
Incarnate Word (22-4) goes on the road to play Ursuline on Thursday at 6 p.m.
