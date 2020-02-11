Recap: Incarnate Word gets by Whitfield
Recap: Incarnate Word gets by Whitfield

Incarnate Word got by Whitfield 44-41 Tuesday at Whitfield.

Kelsey Blakemore led Whitfield with 12 points.

Incarnate Word (18-4) plays at Visitation on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Whitfield (19-4) will host Cor Jesu on Thursday at 7 p.m.

