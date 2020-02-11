Recap: Incarnate Word gets by Whitfield

Incarnate Word got by Whitfield 44-41 Tuesday at Whitfield.
Kelsey Blakemore led Whitfield with 12 points.
Incarnate Word (18-4) plays at Visitation on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Whitfield (19-4) will host Cor Jesu on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Incarnate Word got by Whitfield 44-41 Tuesday at Whitfield.
Kelsey Blakemore led Whitfield with 12 points.
Incarnate Word (18-4) plays at Visitation on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Whitfield (19-4) will host Cor Jesu on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.