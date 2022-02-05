 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: Incarnate Word handily defeats Cardinal Ritter

Natalie Potts had 23 points and 13 rebounds to lead Incarnate Word over Cardinal Ritter 77-52 Saturday at Webster Groves.

The Red Knights were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 18 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Incarnate Word were Saniah Tyler (18), Olivia Hahn (11) and Jaiden Bryant (10). The other leading rebounder for Incarnate Word was Jaiden Bryant (9).

Incarnate Word (17-0) travels to Webster Groves on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Cardinal Ritter (15-4) goes on the road to play Rock Bridge on Sunday at 1 p.m.

