Recap: Incarnate Word tops Louisville Sacred Heart

The leading scorers for Incarnate Word were Natalie Potts (19), Brooke Coffey (14), Kaylynn Janes (12) and Peyton Hill (10). ZaKiyah Johnson led Louisville Sacred Heart with 16 points, while Reagan Bender finished with 14 and Triniti Ralston added 13. The leading rebounder for Incarnate Word was Natalie Potts (9). The leading rebounder for Louisville Sacred Heart was ZaKiyah Johnson (10)