Recap: Incarnate Word tops Webster Groves

Incarnate Word topped Webster Groves 61-50 Saturday at Webster Groves.
Natalie Potts led the way for Incarnate Word with 23 points and Saniah Tyler added 10. Ja'mise Bailey was the leading scorer for Webster Groves with 20 points and Ellie Paloucek added 17.
Incarnate Word (19-0) hosts Whitfield on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Webster Groves (13-5) will host Ladue on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.