 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Incarnate Word triumphs over Hazelwood Central
0 comments

Recap: Incarnate Word triumphs over Hazelwood Central

  • 0

Incarnate Word triumphed over visiting Hazelwood Central 89-34 Monday.

J'Lessa Jordan led Hazelwood Central with 19 points.

Incarnate Word (24-0) will host Pattonville on Thursday at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports