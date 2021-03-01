Recap: Incarnate Word triumphs over Hazelwood Central

Incarnate Word triumphed over visiting Hazelwood Central 89-34 Monday.
-
Girls basketball roundup: Collins' buzzer beater lifts Hancock past Bayless in district opener
-
Girls basketball spotlight: New Haven catches fire at perfect time to earn Class 2 sectional appearance
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Marissa fights past test from Gibault, stays unbeaten
-
Lift for Life girls basketball team wins athletics program's first district championship
J'Lessa Jordan led Hazelwood Central with 19 points.
Incarnate Word (24-0) will host Pattonville on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.