Recap: Incarnate Word triumphs over Ladue
Recap: Incarnate Word triumphs over Ladue

Incarnate Word triumphed over visiting Ladue 88-31 Wednesday.

Mckayley Hopkins led Ladue with 15 points. The leading rebounder for Ladue was Anika Speicher (8)

Incarnate Word (17-0) hosts Whitfield on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Ladue (9-7) plays at Webster Groves on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

