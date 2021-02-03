Recap: Incarnate Word triumphs over Ladue

Incarnate Word triumphed over visiting Ladue 88-31 Wednesday.
Mckayley Hopkins led Ladue with 15 points. The leading rebounder for Ladue was Anika Speicher (8)
Incarnate Word (17-0) hosts Whitfield on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Ladue (9-7) plays at Webster Groves on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.
