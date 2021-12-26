 Skip to main content
Recap: Incarnate Word triumphs over Marquette
Incarnate Word triumphed over visiting Marquette 81-21 Sunday.

Natalie Potts led the way for Incarnate Word with 22 points and Naveah Caffey added 10.

Incarnate Word (7-0) will host Marquette on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m. Marquette (6-4) travels to Visitation on Monday at 4 p.m.

