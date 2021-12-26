Recap: Incarnate Word triumphs over Marquette

Incarnate Word triumphed over visiting Marquette 81-21 Sunday.
-
Huge second half by Loden carries Mascoutah past Father McGivney
-
Troy gets into holiday spirit with come-from-behind win over St. Dominic
-
Marquette rallies from 19 down to knock off John Burroughs in Viz Tournament thriller
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Westminster’s Highmark forges ahead despite devastating injury
Natalie Potts led the way for Incarnate Word with 22 points and Naveah Caffey added 10.
Incarnate Word (7-0) will host Marquette on Tuesday, January 4 at 7 p.m. Marquette (6-4) travels to Visitation on Monday at 4 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.