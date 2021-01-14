 Skip to main content
Recap: Incarnate Word triumphs over Nerinx Hall
Incarnate Word triumphed over Nerinx Hall 65-22 Thursday at Nerinx Hall.

Natalie Potts led Incarnate Word with 20 points.

Incarnate Word (12-0) hosts Lift For Life on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Nerinx Hall (3-8) plays at home against Lutheran North on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

