Recap: Incarnate Word triumphs over Staley
Incarnate Word triumphed over visiting Staley 77-40 Friday.

The Red Knights were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on 10 of 24 shots. The leading scorers for Incarnate Word were Natalie Potts (24), Brooke Coffey (11), Jaiden Bryant (10) and Saniah Tyler (10). Olivia Reynolds led the way for Staley with 9 points. The leading rebounders for Incarnate Word were Natalie Potts (8) and Morgan Ramthun (8).

Incarnate Word (28-0) goes on the road to play Webster Groves on Saturday at 8 p.m. Staley (2-1) travels to Kickapoo on Saturday at noon.

