Recap: Incarnate Word triumphs over Visitation

Incarnate Word triumphed over visiting Visitation 92-25 Thursday.
Kate Restovich led Visitation with 11 points.
Incarnate Word (21-0) plays at St. Joseph's on Saturday, February 20 at 1:30 p.m. Visitation (6-13) travels to Ursuline on Friday at 4 p.m.
