Recap: Jackson beats Parkway North
  • 0
Jackson beat Parkway North 54-37 Tuesday at Parkway North.

Chanel Davis led the way for Parkway North with 15 points.

Jackson (1-0) will host Marquette on Friday at 7 p.m. Parkway North (6-4) visits Warrenton on Friday at 7 p.m.

