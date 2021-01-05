Recap: Jackson beats Parkway North

Jackson beat Parkway North 54-37 Tuesday at Parkway North.
Chanel Davis led the way for Parkway North with 15 points.
Jackson (1-0) will host Marquette on Friday at 7 p.m. Parkway North (6-4) visits Warrenton on Friday at 7 p.m.
