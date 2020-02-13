Recap: Jackson triumphs over Festus
Recap: Jackson triumphs over Festus

Jackson triumphed over Festus 65-28 Thursday at Festus.

Kinsey Benack was the leading scorer for Festus with 8 points.

Jackson (3-4) hosts Parkway South on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Festus (7-9) will host North County on Monday at 7 p.m.

