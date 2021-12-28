Recap: Jefferson City beats Vashon

H Linthacum had a game-high 27 points to lead Jefferson City to a 61-45 win over visiting Vashon Tuesday.
The Jays were effective from the free throw line making 16 of 26. Also finishing in double figures for Jefferson City was L Sportsman with 15 points. Raychel Jones led the way for Vashon with 25 points.
Jefferson City (1-1) plays at Helias on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Vashon (5-4) goes on the road to play Blue Springs South on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
