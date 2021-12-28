 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Jefferson City beats Vashon
0 comments

Recap: Jefferson City beats Vashon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

H Linthacum had a game-high 27 points to lead Jefferson City to a 61-45 win over visiting Vashon Tuesday.

The Jays were effective from the free throw line making 16 of 26. Also finishing in double figures for Jefferson City was L Sportsman with 15 points. Raychel Jones led the way for Vashon with 25 points.

Jefferson City (1-1) plays at Helias on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Vashon (5-4) goes on the road to play Blue Springs South on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News