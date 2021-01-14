 Skip to main content
Recap: Jefferson City handily defeats Borgia
Jefferson City handily defeated visiting Borgia 58-36 Thursday.

Avery Lackey led the way for Borgia with 12 points.

Jefferson City (5-1) plays at home against Southern Boone on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Borgia (6-8) goes on the road to play St. Clair on Saturday at 4 p.m.

