Recap: Jennings downs Carnahan

Jennings downed Carnahan 38-30 Friday at Villa Duchesne.

Aaliyah Scott led the way for Jennings with 14 points and Jaleah Carrawell added 11. Makenzie Jones led the way for Carnahan with 11 points and Xaela Davis added 10.

