Tessa Crawford had a game-high 25 points to lead Jerseyville to a 61-43 win over visiting Cahokia Saturday.

The Panthers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of 11 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Jerseyville was Bria Tuttle with 11 points.

Jerseyville (4-3) goes on the road to play Mascoutah on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Cahokia (0-5) will host Normandy on Tuesday at 6 p.m.