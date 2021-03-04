 Skip to main content
Recap: Jerseyville breezes by Waterloo
Recap: Jerseyville breezes by Waterloo

Jerseyville breezed by Waterloo 60-40 Thursday at Waterloo.

Norah Gum led Waterloo with 12 points. The leading rebounder for Waterloo was Norah Gum (12)

Jerseyville (8-3) goes on the road to play Taylorville on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Waterloo (2-8) hosts Triad on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

