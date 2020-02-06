Recap: Jerseyville defeats Highland
Jerseyville defeated visiting Highland 60-56 Thursday.

Chloe White led the way for Jerseyville with 19 points and Abby Manns added 17.

Jerseyville (21-6) plays at Triad on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Highland (21-7) hosts Waterloo on Monday at 6 p.m.

