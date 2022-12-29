Recap: Jerseyville defeats Ursuline

Tessa Crawford had a game-high 28 points to lead Jerseyville to a 44-39 win over Ursuline Thursday at Duchesne.
The Panthers hit 13 of 20 free throw attempts, while the Bears made six of eight. Addie Rhea was the leading scorer for Ursuline with 10 points. The leading rebounders for Jerseyville were Tessa Crawford (8) and Bria Tuttle (8). The leading rebounder for Ursuline was Addie Rhea (9)
Jerseyville (10-7) visits Soldan on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Ursuline (8-4) hosts St. Charles on Tuesday, January 10 at 5 p.m.