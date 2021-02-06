Recap: Jerseyville downs Piasa Southwestern

Jerseyville downed Piasa Southwestern 53-44 Saturday at Piasa Southwestern.
Chloe White led the way for Jerseyville with 20 points and Tessa Crawford added 15. Rylee Smith led the way for Piasa Southwestern with 17 points.
Jerseyville (2-0) hosts Brussels on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Piasa Southwestern (0-1) will host Hardin Calhoun on Friday at 6 p.m.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.