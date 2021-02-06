 Skip to main content
Recap: Jerseyville downs Piasa Southwestern
Recap: Jerseyville downs Piasa Southwestern

Jerseyville downed Piasa Southwestern 53-44 Saturday at Piasa Southwestern.

Chloe White led the way for Jerseyville with 20 points and Tessa Crawford added 15. Rylee Smith led the way for Piasa Southwestern with 17 points.

Jerseyville (2-0) hosts Brussels on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Piasa Southwestern (0-1) will host Hardin Calhoun on Friday at 6 p.m.

