Recap: Jerseyville downs Taylorville
Jerseyville downed Taylorville 54-46 Saturday at Taylorville.

Grace Myers led the way for Jerseyville with 13 points and Tessa Crawford added 12. Haylee Sagle was the leading scorer for Taylorville with 11 points and Aubrey Keitzmann added 10.

Jerseyville (9-3) plays at home against Civic Memorial on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Taylorville (0-1) plays at home against Pana on Saturday, March 13 at 1 p.m.

