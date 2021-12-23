Recap: Jerseyville rolls past Piasa Southwestern

Jerseyville rolled past Piasa Southwestern 41-13 Thursday at Piasa Southwestern.
The Panthers shot well from outside the 3-point arc, connecting on five of nine shots. Tessa Crawford led the way for Jerseyville with 9 points and Bria Tuttle added 8. The leading rebounder for Jerseyville was Kari Krueger (9).
Jerseyville (5-8) plays at home against Carrollton, Illinois on Monday at 6 p.m. Piasa Southwestern (2-7) hosts Gillespie on Thursday, January 6 at 6 p.m.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.