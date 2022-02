Tessa Crawford had a game-high 25 points to lead Jerseyville to a 62-18 win over visiting Cahokia Tuesday.

The Panthers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on eight of 17 shots. Also finishing in double figures for Jerseyville was Carly Daniels with 11 points. The leading rebounder for Jerseyville was Carly Daniels (8).

Jerseyville (9-18) goes on the road to play Waterloo on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Cahokia (0-12) goes on the road to play Althoff on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.