Recap: Jerseyville triumphs over Carrollton, Illinois
Recap: Jerseyville triumphs over Carrollton, Illinois

Jerseyville cruised to a 65-32 win over visiting Carrollton, Illinois Saturday.

Chloe White led Jerseyville with 22 points, while Sally Hudson finished with 11 and Boston Talley added 11.

