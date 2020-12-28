Recap: John Burroughs beats Cor Jesu

Allie Turner posted 14 points and 10 assists to propel John Burroughs past visiting Cor Jesu 57-40 Monday.
The Bombers shot 68% (17 of 25) from the field, while Cor Jesu was nine of 31 (29%). Also finishing in double figures for John Burroughs was Peyton Starks with 17 points. Addison Erusha led the way for Cor Jesu with 20 points. The leading rebounder for John Burroughs was Vanessa Polk (10).
John Burroughs (3-1) will host Villa Duchesne on Monday, January 4 at 5:30 p.m. Cor Jesu (3-5) hosts Lindbergh on Tuesday, January 5 at 6 p.m.