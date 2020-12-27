 Skip to main content
Recap: John Burroughs breezes by Eureka
John Burroughs breezed by visiting Eureka 70-49 Sunday.

Kate Hillyer led the way for Eureka with 23 points and Natalie Harty added 13.

John Burroughs (2-1) will host Villa Duchesne on Monday, January 4 at 5:30 p.m. Eureka (5-5) visits Parkway West on Tuesday, January 5 at 4:30 p.m.

