Recap: John Burroughs defeats Fort Zumwalt East

John Burroughs defeated visiting Fort Zumwalt East 45-40 Saturday.
Lack of accurate free throw shooting was the downfall for the Lions. Fort Zumwalt East could only hit on two of five, while the Bombers made 12 of 20. Peyton Starks led John Burroughs with 14 points, while Jasmin Rayner finished with 12 and Vanessa Polk added 10. Liz Behan led the way for Fort Zumwalt East with 22 points.
John Burroughs (7-5) plays at home against Visitation on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Fort Zumwalt East (7-4) goes on the road to play Ritenour on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.