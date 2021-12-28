Recap: John Burroughs slips past Lift For Life

John Burroughs slipped past visiting Lift For Life 55-54 Tuesday.
-
IWA holds off Cardinal Ritter on way to 47th successive win
-
Eureka makes statement with Visitation Tournament victory against Edwardsville
-
Gillmore leads Collinsville to win over Clayton
-
Gray's 19 points help Pattonville over Lafayette
-
Second half adjustments help Breese Central defeat East St. Louis at Mascoutah Invitational
Allie Turner led John Burroughs with 21 points, while Monet Witherspoon finished with 15 and Sydney Starks added 11. Taylor Brown led the way for Lift For Life with 18 points.
John Burroughs (5-3) plays at home against McCluer North on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Lift For Life (5-6) hosts Lutheran North on Wednesday, January 5 at 6:30 p.m.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.