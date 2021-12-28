 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: John Burroughs slips past Lift For Life
0 comments

Recap: John Burroughs slips past Lift For Life

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

John Burroughs slipped past visiting Lift For Life 55-54 Tuesday.

Allie Turner led John Burroughs with 21 points, while Monet Witherspoon finished with 15 and Sydney Starks added 11. Taylor Brown led the way for Lift For Life with 18 points.

John Burroughs (5-3) plays at home against McCluer North on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Lift For Life (5-6) hosts Lutheran North on Wednesday, January 5 at 6:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News