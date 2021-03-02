 Skip to main content
Recap: John Burroughs tops Lutheran North
Vanessa Polk posted 10 points and 13 rebounds to propel John Burroughs past visiting Lutheran North 62-50 Tuesday.

Also finishing in double figures for John Burroughs were Alice Crowley (20) and Peyton Starks (12).

John Burroughs (13-4) goes on the road to play Westminster on Thursday at 6 p.m.

