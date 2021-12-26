 Skip to main content
Recap: John Burroughs triumphs over Hazelwood Central
John Burroughs triumphed over Hazelwood Central 64-22 Sunday at Visitation.

Allie Turner led John Burroughs with 23 points, while Monet Witherspoon finished with 17 and Breaunna Ward added 13. Tayah Burnett led the way for Hazelwood Central with 8 points and Aniyah Webster added 8.

