Recap: John Burroughs triumphs over Hazelwood Central

-
Huge second half by Loden carries Mascoutah past Father McGivney
-
Troy gets into holiday spirit with come-from-behind win over St. Dominic
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Westminster’s Highmark forges ahead despite devastating injury
-
Marquette rallies from 19 down to knock off John Burroughs in Viz Tournament thriller
-
Top 10 schedule, results
John Burroughs triumphed over Hazelwood Central 64-22 Sunday at Visitation.
Allie Turner led John Burroughs with 23 points, while Monet Witherspoon finished with 17 and Breaunna Ward added 13. Tayah Burnett led the way for Hazelwood Central with 8 points and Aniyah Webster added 8.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.