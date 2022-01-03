 Skip to main content
Recap: John Burroughs triumphs over McCluer North
Recap: John Burroughs triumphs over McCluer North

John Burroughs cruised to a 55-22 win over visiting McCluer North Monday.

The leading rebounder for McCluer North was Capri Garrett (8)

John Burroughs (6-3) plays at home against Fort Zumwalt East on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. McCluer North (1-4) hosts Villa Duchesne on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

