 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: John Burroughs triumphs over Ursuline
0 comments

Recap: John Burroughs triumphs over Ursuline

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

John Burroughs triumphed over Ursuline 59-21 Tuesday at Ursuline.

The Bombers hit 16 of 30 field goal attempts compared to Ursulines five of 27. Allie Turner was the leading scorer for John Burroughs with 17 points and Breaunna Ward added 14. Addie Rhea led Ursuline with 10 points. The leading rebounder for Ursuline was Ella Hunter (8)

John Burroughs (1-0) plays at Webster Groves on Friday, December 3 at 6 p.m. Ursuline (0-2) goes on the road to play Notre Dame on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In the pool and on the field: Meet our high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News