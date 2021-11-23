Recap: John Burroughs triumphs over Ursuline

John Burroughs triumphed over Ursuline 59-21 Tuesday at Ursuline.
The Bombers hit 16 of 30 field goal attempts compared to Ursulines five of 27. Allie Turner was the leading scorer for John Burroughs with 17 points and Breaunna Ward added 14. Addie Rhea led Ursuline with 10 points. The leading rebounder for Ursuline was Ella Hunter (8)
John Burroughs (1-0) plays at Webster Groves on Friday, December 3 at 6 p.m. Ursuline (0-2) goes on the road to play Notre Dame on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
