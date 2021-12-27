 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: John Burroughs triumphs over Visitation
0 comments

Recap: John Burroughs triumphs over Visitation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Monet Witherspoon posted 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead John Burroughs past Visitation 76-14 Monday at Visitation.

The Bombers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 20 shots. Also finishing in double figures for John Burroughs were Allie Turner (18), Sydney Starks (17) and Breaunna Ward (10).

John Burroughs (4-3) plays at home against Lift For Life on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Visitation (5-5) travels to Marquette at 4 p.m today.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News