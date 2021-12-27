Recap: John Burroughs triumphs over Visitation

Monet Witherspoon posted 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead John Burroughs past Visitation 76-14 Monday at Visitation.
The Bombers were sharp from beyond the 3-point arc, connecting on nine of 20 shots. Also finishing in double figures for John Burroughs were Allie Turner (18), Sydney Starks (17) and Breaunna Ward (10).
John Burroughs (4-3) plays at home against Lift For Life on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Visitation (5-5) travels to Marquette at 4 p.m today.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.