Recap: Kingston handily defeats Jefferson
Recap: Kingston handily defeats Jefferson

Kingston handily defeated visiting Jefferson 63-40 Saturday.

Kingston (1-0) goes on the road to play Jefferson on Monday, January 3 at 7 p.m. Jefferson (0-1) plays at home against De Soto on Monday, December 6 at 7 p.m.

