Recap: KIPP St. Louis defeats Hancock StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Dec 9, 2022 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KIPP St. Louis defeated Hancock 29-25 Friday at Hancock.KIPP St. Louis (3-2) visits Grandview on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Hancock (0-4) plays at home against Affton on Monday at 4:30 p.m. 0 Comments Tags 12-09-2022 Louis Grandview STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular East St. Louis girls basketball team forfeits next three games The East St. Louis High girls basketball team has forfeited its next three games after an altercation Tuesday night in its Southwestern Confer… Girls basketball season preview spotlight: Turner in position to help John Burroughs defend state crown Allie Turner can take over a basketball game. Wilmsmeyer twins help Timberland capture Winfield Tip Off Classic with win over Fort Zumwalt East WINFIELD — Lexi Wilmsmeyer felt lost. St. Pius X takes control early, overwhelms Festus for tournament title De SOTO — Riley Cappozzo realized long ago that she was never going to be a player to wreak havoc by posting up in the lane. After all, she st… Koerkenmeier takes charge in fourth quarter to lead Mater Dei past Freeburg BREESE — Alyssa Koerkenmeier looked angrily at her bandaged right wrist. Francis Howell Central displays early spark to win delayed season opener COTTLEVILLE — Addie Henderson was more than disappointed. Fowler helps Lift For Life earn road victory against Orchard Farm ORCHARD FARM — Paige Fowler is used to having a few friends by her side. Rogers' hot hand leads Hickman over Eureka in Troy tournament final rematch TROY, Mo. — Ella Rogers didn't want a repeat of last year, so she went out and personally made sure it didn't happen again. Powers helps Alton end 55-game losing streak to Edwardsville EDWARDSVILLE — Deserea Howard woke up Thursday morning and immediately looked at her phone. Oller, Harkins shine as Father McGivney cruises past Alton Marquette ALTON — Father McGivney unleashed a dynamic duo Thursday.