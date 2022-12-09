 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Recap: KIPP St. Louis defeats Hancock

KIPP St. Louis defeated Hancock 29-25 Friday at Hancock.

KIPP St. Louis (3-2) visits Grandview on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Hancock (0-4) plays at home against Affton on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

