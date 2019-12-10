KIPP St. Louis downed Northwest Academy 52-45 Tuesday at Northwest Academy.
KIPP St. Louis (3-2) plays at home against Gateway Science Academy on Monday at 4:15 p.m. Northwest Academy (1-2) will host Medicine and Bioscience on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.
