Recap: Kirkwood defeats Cor Jesu

Kirkwood defeated visiting Cor Jesu 38-34 Thursday.
Kenzie Van Bree led the way for Cor Jesu with 12 points.
Kirkwood (1-0) will host Soldan on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Cor Jesu (0-3) hosts St. Dominic on Thursday, December 9 at 6 p.m.
