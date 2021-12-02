 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Recap: Kirkwood defeats Cor Jesu
0 comments

Recap: Kirkwood defeats Cor Jesu

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kirkwood defeated visiting Cor Jesu 38-34 Thursday.

Kenzie Van Bree led the way for Cor Jesu with 12 points.

Kirkwood (1-0) will host Soldan on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Cor Jesu (0-3) hosts St. Dominic on Thursday, December 9 at 6 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News