Recap: Kirkwood defeats Parkway South

Kirkwood defeated visiting Parkway South 57-52 Tuesday.

Ava McCulla led Parkway South with 16 points, while Annalise Dorr finished with 11 and Alivia McCulla added 10.

Kirkwood (16-5) goes on the road to play Marquette on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

